The Salida Mail, Feb. 17, 1920:
Memorial services for the boys killed in France or at sea will be held Sunday evening, February 22 at the Presbyterian church.
France has issued certificates to be given to the family or nearest relatives of the dead, the services being held are for the purpose of presenting the certification.
Two Salida boys are among those dead, Ray Lines, who was killed in action, and Oliver Marymee, who died of sickness.
