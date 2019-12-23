The Mountain Mail, Dec. 22, 1969:
Patti Hill finished ninth in the girls’ slalom competition this past weekend during the Battle Mountain Four-day Invitational at Vail.
“She will get a lot of medals before the year is over,” said coach Larry Ranney. He added that three of his boys will be tough as the season progresses.
For Saturday’s cross-country race, the Spartans arrived late and had added times of from two to eleven minutes.
Their next competition comes January 9 and 10 at Leadville.
