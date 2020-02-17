The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 17, 1945:
Salida has shipped 1,000 pounds of tincans during the last month in the salvage drive. The Rio Grande Motorway hauled the cans to Pueblo free of charge, after collecting them at the grocery stores.
The paper shipments for January amounted to 13,340 pounds and the Safeway truck hauled the paper to Pueblo free of charge.
