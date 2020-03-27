The Salida Mail, March 30, 1920:
Forester Henry S. Graves and Associate Forester Albert F. Potter have tendered their resignation, effective within a month or six weeks. The fact was disclosed March 8 when Secretary Meredith of the Department of Agriculture was before the Senate Committee on agriculture and forestry. Colonel Graves did not resign because he had a quarrel with anybody in the Government, but distinctly as a protest conditions in the Service and the fact during his ten years as Forester he men under him have been underpaid. He leaves with the hope that he will be able to accomplish more to improve the conditions while outside the Government employ than within.
