The Mountain Mail, Feb. 13, 1970:
Two City Ordinances, approval of issuance of water bonds and public library improvement discussions, led the list of items on the agenda at Monday night’s meeting of the Salida City Council.
In response to a request from Bill Andreas, chairman of the board of Salida Public Library, Council agreed to pay bills up to $1,000 for carpeting of some of the floors at the library. Tile flooring on the 62-year-old building is lifting and constituting what Andreas call a “danger, especially to the older patrons.”
On a motion by Councilman Ken Crisman with a second by Councilman Harry Egan, council voted 5-0 approving the issuance of $175,000 in water bonds and authorized Mayor Ed Touber to sign the agreement.
Money realized from water bonds would be used for improvement of the present water system with equal participation through a grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development in all aspects except engineering and advertising fees.
