The Mountain Mail, Dec. 23, 1994:
Graduates of the Buena Vista Correctional Facility’s Boot Camp have been busy since Oct. 1 getting 41 bicycles ready for Christmas delivery with the Toys for Tots program.
Three graduates, Amy Baudien, Lon Bobbitt and Joseph Martinez, accompanied by Sgt. Rae Lewis, brought the bikes to the Elks Lodge Thursday morning, where they were made available to families with children, along with the Christmas baskets.
