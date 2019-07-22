The Salida Record, July 25, 1919:
While Mrs. T.L. Saunders and nieces were enjoying a picnic at Hortense Springs Tuesday, some unknown person took advantage of their absence and entered the Saunders home.
Upon her return, Mrs. Saunders found things thrown about and the house very disorderly, the intruder having ransacked every place in search of valuables.
The change from Mrs. Saunders’ purse was taken, also a little gold pendant dog, belonging to Mrs. Saunders’ niece. The pendant was valued as a keepsake and had been wrapped in tissue paper and carefully placed in a box, leading the thief to believe that it was of considerable value.
