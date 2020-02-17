The Mountain Mail, Feb. 16, 1995:
Marion Graves of Salida was recently honored by United Parcel Service for completing 20 years of service with the company.
Graves was cited for his loyal service contributions to UPS. Graves began his career as a delivery driver and car washer in 1975.
Born and raised in the San Luis Valley, Graves graduated from Saguache High School and served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. Upon returning to Salida, he started work at UPS.
Graves enjoys team roping, hunting and fishing. He has one son, Clint, 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.