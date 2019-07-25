The Salida Record, July 25, 1919:
Monday after noon Miss Lucille Foster was thrown from a horse. She was dazed, but not hurt seriously, although she fell directly under the horse’s feet.
Miss Foster attempted to mount again, but was too dizzy to do so. The horse thought himself to be on exhibition at a frontiers celebration and proved to be a bucker.
