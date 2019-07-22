The Salida Daily Mail, July 22, 1944:
Two regiments attacked up Highway 18. Enemy observation from high ground covered every move we made while our artillery depended mainly on Piper cubs for direction.
Troops met enemy fire from prepared strong points on the way to Battipaglia, and tenacious Germans, who hung on in Persano even after our troops had passed through, machine-gunned our infantry. Heavy concentrations of tanks counterattacked.
Our artillery smashed the Jerry strongpoint at the Tobacco Warehouse. Firing more rounds than they had ever fired before, these guns of the 45th literally saved the day here in the Plain of Persano.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.