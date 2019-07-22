The Mountain Mail, July 22, 1969:
Salida is going to have a new fire truck. The city council made it a matter of actuality Monday when it accepted a bid by John Bean of Tipton, Indiana. Council also, by motion, started proceedings for partial vacation of two streets within the limits of Salida.
Cost of the new vehicle for the fire department will be $27,700, plus or minus a few hundred dollars. Some options were left in the hands of the committee consisting of Lane and Councilman Harry Egan.
The firefighting apparatus building company would carry the papers on the vehicle at 7 per cent simple interest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.