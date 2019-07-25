The Salida Daily Mail, July 25, 1944:
When OPA inspector Ernest Orberg visited Hoonah, Alaska, the local residents though he was the Russian Priest and they asked him to christen their children.
“No, no,” Ernest implored them to believe him “I’m not the priest. I represent the OPA.” There was a moment of blank silence, then an old man hopefully inquired, “Is it good for rheumatism?”
George Daniel, manager of Safeway, lived in Alaska and he knows about Hoonah. He says it is about the size of Howard. A fish packing plant is located there.
