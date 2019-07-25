The Mountain Mail, July 25, 1969:
Someone who evidently knew what he or she was after now has two aircraft radios taken from Harriet Alexander Field and another taken from the Leadville Airport sometime during the early morning hours Thursday.
Chaffee County Sheriff C.E. Berry and Deputy Jim Roll investigated the theft of the two taken from the field at Salida after Dwight Abbot had entered the report.
Abbot’s plane, containing a $1,200 radio now missing, was housed in the hangar at the field. Entry to the hangar was gained by prying the door and removal of the lock.
A radio valued at $1,600 was taken from a plane belonging to Kenneth Smith of Sterling, Kansas. His plane was tied down on the runway directly under a light. Local authorities are investigating the breaking and entry plus theft.
