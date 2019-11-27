The Salida Mail, Dec. 2, 1919: Salida will be given an opportunity to hitch its wagon to the United States government in getting tourists into this part of the state, if the suggestions to be offered by supervisor A.G. Hamel of the San Isabel forest are accepted.
Mr. Hamel will attend the meeting here Dec. 10 when representatives of 15 towns are expected to launch a plan of cooperation.
Mr. Hamel is an enthusiastic worker for the cities in his district and he has been desirous for some time of meeting the Salida Commercial club. A special effort will be made to induce all the members of the club to attend the meeting and hear Mr. Hamel’s plans explained.
