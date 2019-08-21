The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 21, 1944:
WASHINGTON – Rear Admir. Husband E. Kimmel, deposed as U.S. Pacific Fleet commander after the Pearl Harbor debacle, last night demanded an end to “untruth” about the sneak Japanese attack, saying people “will be amazed when all facts are known.”
His demand was contained in a letter to Senator Harry S. Truman (D-Mo.), President Roosevelt’s 4th term running mate, in which he vigorously denied charges by Truman in a recent magazine article that the “root cause” of the Dec. 7 catastrophe was Kimmel’s failure to cooperate with the then army commander in Hawaii, Lt. Gen Walter C. Short.
