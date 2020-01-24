The Salida Mail, Jan. 23, 1920:
C.A. Larson, a railroad man, was arrested last night by Marshall Blunkall on complaint made by State Humane Officer Vance charging him with seduction of a sixteen-year-old girl. He was given a hearing today before Judge Charles F. Caitlin and bound over to the District court on $1,000 bond.
Larson is married and is the father of two children. Humane officer Vance says he received information that Larson was arranging for his wife to obtain a divorce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.