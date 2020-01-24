The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 23, 1945:
City Clerk Theo J. Judge received a letter from the State Board of Health stating the state and federal health bureaus had agreed on three plans, which Salida may use in chlorinizing the city water supply. One plan will cost $1,200 and the other plans run to $5,000.
The latest analysis of Salida’s water supply on Jan. 18 showed that no B. coli were present, but one of the tests showed a high percent of bacteria.
