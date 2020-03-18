The Mountain Mail, March 17, 1995:
The Chaffee County Sheriff’s of Colorado Inc., the state sheriffs association, will award a $500 scholarship to a deserving Chaffee County student this spring.
Chaffee County Sheriff Ron Bergman explained that this is the 17th year for the CSOC to make such a scholarship available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.