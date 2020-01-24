The Mountain Mail, Jan. 23, 1970:
Salida Hospital, Inc. has purchased a plot of land adjoining the parking lot to the north of the building, according to information received by Bob Harrison. It is that area bounded by C Street and Sackett Street, extending down to the river. The hospital took possession of the property January 15..
