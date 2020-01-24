The Mountain Mail, Jan. 23 1995:
Salida businessman and former Salida High School teacher and coach Tom Breunich was named the Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce Man of the Year at the Chamber’s annual banquet, Saturday at the Elks Lodge.
Janis Edmonds received the Woman of the Year award, presented by last year’s winner Pat Haffey.
Incoming Chamber director John Rhoads presented the Cornerstone award to Dr. George Howerton.
Chamber Secretary Kit Kuester presented the From the Heart award to the cities three banking institutions; Bank One, Pueblo Bank ad Trust and Salida Building and Loan.
The Business of the Year award was presented to SkiCo Realty by outgoing chamber president Ken Brandon.
Over one hundred and fifty-six members and friends of the Chamber attended the $20 a plate dinner including, Mayor Nancy Sanger, City Administrator Pat Brooks, City Councilwoman Bonnie Bondurant, County Commissioner Glenn Everett, state Senator Linda Powers and state Representative Ken Chouber.
Master of Ceremonies was President Paul Draper.
