The Mountain Mail, July 25, 1994:
Chaffee County Fair Queen Jenny Aldrich, Princess Lindsey Mumma and Attendant Rachael Pallaoro have been busy all summer, long before the fair begins this week.
They have been representing the county and promoting the fair since they were elected in April, Sandy Aldrich, the queen’s mother, said.
The fair royalty has been participating in parades over the last few months, riding their horses in the FIBArk and Buena Vista parades. They also represented Chaffee County in the grand entry at the Collegiate Peaks Rodeo and presented awards at the Little Britches Rodeo.
