The Mountain Mail, March 17, 1970:
Colorado’s Snowmobile Bill, effective July 1, 1969, was carried in the February issue of Sno-mobile Times. Along with a copy of the bill was an article written by one of the co-sponsors of the bill–Rep. Harold R. Koster of Salida.
In the article, Rep. Koster describes the pleasures available from a trip into the hills around Salida on one of the amazing machines when conventional high country conveyances must by-pass the journey.
The article includes a brief biography of Salida’s Representative and local civic leader.
