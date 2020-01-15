The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 15, 1945: Public schools and roads in 42 Colorado counties will benefit to the extent of $134,450 for the past fiscal year, as their share of national forest receipts in lieu of taxes.
The large amount distributed represents 25 percent of receipts from the sale or use of national forest resources in the state – the amount credited to each county being based on the area of national forest land within the county.
Chaffee County’s share will be $1,764.24.
