The Salida Daily Mail, March 17, 1945:
A wounded man arrives at Fitzsimons General Hospital every 90 seconds. The shortage of nurses is well known but this alarming situation can be corrected by women who will volunteer to care for the wounded.
Captain Irene Stanley, liason officer from Headquarters, Colorado WAC Recruiting Division in Denver spent Thursday in Salida conferring with Mayor W. T. Keeling and Mrs. Dan Hudson, American Legion Auxiliary president, in the drive to secure women for this urgent need.
Previous experience is not necessary, declared Capt Stanley. Women with two or more years of high school will be trained by the U.S. Army Medical Department to work under the direct supervision of the Army nurses and Medical Officers. This situation concerns each American, and each American is asked to assist in the drive to secure eligible women who will serve in hospitals.
