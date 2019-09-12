The Salida Record, Sept. 12, 1919:
After a long period of inactivity, due to the war, the Commercial Club was reorganized last Friday night, and plans looking to the development of this community were discussed.
Salida has been without advertising literature for more than two years, and communications from interested parties concerning this county has been answered only in a desultory manner, and by divers persons.
There were no funds and no advertising matter. As a result other communities have reaped the benefit that might have otherwise accrued to Salida.
Many important matters await organized effort, among them a highway to Colorado Springs, via the Ute trail and Cripple Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.