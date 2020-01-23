The Salida Mail, Jan. 23, 1920:
W.S. Buchanan yesterday sold the two-story brick store building at 115 North F street to Mrs. Elizabeth Martinelli of Leadville. The consideration was not given out, but it is understood to have been above $4,000.
Mr. Buchanan formerly occupied the building when he was in the merchant tailoring business. Mrs. Martinelli will probably open a place of business in the building but she has not decided on the line.
