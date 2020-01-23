The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 22, 1945:
Capt. Daniel L. Everett, son of Mr. and Mrs. George G. Everett of Salida, Colo., recently completed an orientation course designed to bridge the gap between training in the States and combat soldiering against the enemy in Germany.
At this Air Service Command Station, Capt. Everett attended a series of lectures given by veterans of this high command which included instructions on chemical warfare, defense and pertinent tips on staying healthy in a combat zone.
His next station will be one from which America’s fighting planes cover our advance into Germany.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.