The Salida Mail, March 19, 1920:
The Commercial Cafe, one of the leading restaurants of Salida, was sold yesterday by Mrs. Minnie Walker to Frank Muto and Frank Costanza, who took immediate possession. Mrs. Walker is planning to remove to Texas. The two new proprietors are well known young Salida men with business training and their friends predict success for them. Frank Muto is the son of Sam Muto and he was associated with his father in the grocery business for several years. Frank Costanza is a proprietor of a soft drinks establishment on Lower F Street.
