The Salida Mail, Nov. 4, 1919:
The first number of the High School Entertainment Course was given last Wednesday evening at the High School Auditorium.
The Winters Company, composed of Emerson Winters and his wife, Alice Stire Winters, delighted a large audience with their musical numbers and readings.
Mrs. Winters was especially entertaining with her whistling, cleverly imitating birds. Mr. Winters very ably gave several character impersonations and pianologues which were enjoyed, all being full of wit and humor.
The large attendance manifestly showed the popularity of the entertainment course which is being managed by Prs. Colier and Burgener.
