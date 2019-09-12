The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 12, 1944:
Game Warden Lurton Holman reported today hunters had shot a horse belonging to Henry Richardson, who lives on a ranch 5 miles north of Salida.
This is the fourth animal Mr. Richardson has lost in the past year due to the carelessness of hunters. The animal had been shot with a 22 rifle.
Mr. Holman said such accidents were causing farmers to post their grounds, depriving sportsmen of good game. He said a 22 rifle will carry up to a mile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.