The Mountain Mail, Jan. 22, 1970:
Members of the BPO Elks No. 808 of Salida will be enjoying their annual wild game dinner tomorrow night (Friday, Jan. 23) at the Elks Lodge beginning at 7 p.m.
This is the annual affair for members only and Romeo Mazucca will again be chairman of the cooking crew.
At their regular meeting Tuesday night, Jan. 27, the Elks will be saluting their “Old-timers.” Anyone who has been a member for 25 years or more is entitled to a free steak. The dinner will start at 6:30 p.m. and will also be the January birthday dinner.
