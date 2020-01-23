The Mountain Mail, Jan. 20, 1995:
The Upper Arkansas Valley Wildfire Council has been selected for inclusion in the Environmental Success Index, a database that communities can use to learn about successful environmental programs.
Approximately 1,600 programs are currently listed in the Environmental Success Index, which is used by government agencies, community organizations, business, environmentalists and the media. The council was also selected as a candidate for Renew America’s Fifth Annual National Awards for Environmental Sustainability.
Winners are selected by the National Awards Council for Environmental Sustainability, a coalition of 60 environmental, community, government and business organizations.
