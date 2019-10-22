The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 24, 1944:
The recent drive for used clothing to be sent to the needy liberated nations of Europe met with a most gratifying response.
A total of 665 pounds was sent to the U.S. Treasury Department, where it became a part of 15 million pounds of clothing to be sent from the U.S.
There were 663 garments of 13 different classifications, ranging from baby clothing to overcoats and bedding. The local drive was sponsored by the Salida Council of Church Women.
