The Mountain Mail, Sept. 12, 1969:
Lightning is striking close to home these days with two strikes coming Wednesday afternoon in the thundershower which hit Salida in the late afternoon.
KVRH radio reported three cows of the Ervin Sage ranch located 3½ miles northwest of Salida in Adobe Park were killed at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The cows were valued at about $300 each. The Sages were without telephone service for about an hour also, apparently due to the storm.
The Sages reported that in their 22 years on the ranch this is the first time they have ever suffered any damage from lightning.
Shortly after that at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, KVRH was off the air when lightning apparently struck their tower, damaging their transmitter. They operated on their stand-by equipment for a day, but are back to normal today.
