The Mountain Mail, Oct. 20, 1969:
The original Denver Zephyr train, called a “symphony in stainless steel” when it was built 33 years ago, goes on the auction block today.
The 12-car train, the finest passenger train in its day, will be auctioned off by Parke-Bergnet Galleries during the annual antique car auction at Arthur Rippey’s Veteran Car Museum in Denver.
“It might go for $30,000 or it might go for $250,000,” said Robert D. Esgenson of Parke-Bergnet. “It is anybody’s guess.”
The train was originally owned by the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad. They say it could still reach its original top speed of 116 mph.
When the Zephyr went into operation between Denver and Chicago in 1936, it was a marvel of engineering. It cut the travel time by 10 hours between the two cities.
It was taken off the line in 1966 because of declining passenger revenue.
