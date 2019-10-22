The Mountain Mail, Oct. 28, 1994:
The Salida Spartan netters enter this weekend’s District Tournament the number three seed with a 12-4 record but expect to come away no less than second best.
“I’m hoping to walk away the champ,” coach Doug Hansen said. “But anything can happen.”
