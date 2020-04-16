The Salida Mail, April 16, 1920:
Cochetopa Pass has finally been opened to automobile travel though the road is still snowy and muddy in places. About two weeks ago the Forest Supervisor of the Cochetopa Forest and the Road Supervisor of Saguache County sent up a crew of men to scrape off the old drifted snow and to open the road.
They found the old snow drifted hard, so hard in fact that in places it would support a car with a layer of ice next to the ground. Frequent snowstorms and high winds drifted the cuts full almost as fast as they could open them but the new snow did not interfere with travel to a great extent.
Saturday a bunch of sheep was taken across and Sunday two heavy Nash trucks made it through, followed by several lighter cars. The road is far from being a boulevard but it is passable and is the first of the Continental Passes to be open.
