The Salida Mail, Jan. 27, 1920:
Chris Morck, manager of the Salida Creamery, returned from Denver Sunday, where he attended the stock show and a meeting at which the State Dairy council was organized. The council is composed of the dairymen of the state and their object is to get the people better acquainted with dairy products.
It has been noted by the dairymen of late that the big packers are advertising the creamery substitutes. The dairymen believe the people should not be educated away from the pure dairy products in favor of the substitutes and it is the object of the association to conduct an advertising campaign.
The association will be organized in each county of the state. Mr. Morck says he expects a state organizer to visit Salida soon to interest the farmers of Chaffee county.
