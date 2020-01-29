The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 29, 1945:
State Sen. Edgar W. Bray (R-Redvale) today prepared to introduce a Senate joint memorial, asking the 35th General Assembly to direct Colorado’s Congressional delegation to devote its efforts and influence toward preventing the abandonment of the Rio Grande Southern Railroad.
The memorial pointed out that the receiver in bankruptcy of the Rio Grande Southern Railroad Co. has commenced legal proceedings to abandon the utility, which is virtually the only form of transportation for the counties of Montezuma, Dolores and San Miguel.
Bray’s memorial showed that in those counties approximately 1,000,000 tons of highly strategic ores, including lead, zinc and copper, were produced annually and moved from the mines over the railroad.
