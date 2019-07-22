The Mountain Mail, July 20, 1994:
The tarmac at Harriet Alexander Field airport became attached to an U.S. Army AH-1 Cobra helicopter Tuesday morning. Literally.
The military attack aircraft landed in Salida at approximately 7:30 a.m. to refuel and correct and electrical problem, 1st Lt. Damion Topping, the pilot of the helicopter, said.
The plane had been sitting on the tarmac near the gas jump when personnel started to notice the skids were sinking.
By the time it took off at 11:40 a.m., the skids had sunk 2 inches into the tarmac.
