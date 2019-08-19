The Salida Record, Aug. 22, 1919:
Service in the overseas army is or was not a joy in itself but when our boys return and bring with them souvenirs of the war, and countries which they have visited, it is with a good deal of pleasure that friends view these trophies and then these who remained at home have a much keener conception of the time and place “over there.”
When the “Bode Twins,” Fred and Frank, returned they brought many souvenirs, among them many they picked up on the battle field of Paive, where the Austrians met defeat: a signal gun, shooting red and green signals, a six-shooter rifle, equaling our 32-40 rifles in distance shooting but not as trim in appearance, a hand grenade, an Austrian and Italian helmet, a shell from a machine gun, a paper knife and ink well from Venice, 2 briar wood pipes, beautifully hand decorated from Germany, hand embroidered silk aprons from Turkey and pictures from Monte Carlo which show the wonderful scenic effects and paintings and woodwork of that wonderful resort in Paris.
