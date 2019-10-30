The Salida Mail, Oct. 30, 1919:
Mr. and Mrs. Frank P. Hall, old-time residents of Salida, who went to Vermont two and a half years ago to make their home, have returned to Salida.
Both were born in Vermont and they thought they would like to return there, but they so seldom saw the sun in New England they decided it was not the place for them.
Mr. Hall has resumed his position in the D. & R. G. shops. Mr. and Mrs. Hall lived here thirty-three years.
