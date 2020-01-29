The Mountain Mail, Jan. 30 1995:
Chaffee County commissioners meet today in a work session at 1:30 p.m. in their courthouse meeting room.
The board will meet with Lloyd Johnson, chairman of the commission, and with John M. Cogswell.
Cogswell will be asking the county’s support for his application for a historic grant to renovate the Orpheum Theater in Buena Vista – in the old Lincoln Garage building that now houses World Savings and other businesses on East Main Street.
