The Salida Record, July 25, 1919:
The “Salida” airplane has been ordered and at present is being made ready for flights.
Just when it will be shipped from the factory is not known by the committee, but as soon as they are informed when it will reach Salida they will advertise the free flights to be made here for a week.
The actual cost of the airplane is $2,500, $500 of which was donated by the Chaffee County Fair Association.
Aviator Crewdson has been made a special rate by the factory and the remainder of the cost was raised by subscriptions by the committee in charge.
The plane was ordered Wednesday and will reach Salida soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.