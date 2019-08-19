The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 18, 1944:
Word was received by Dionicio Gardunio, from his nephew, Pfc. Girard (Jerry) Gardunio, stating he had been awarded the Purple Heart for wounds received while fighting in France.
Pfc. Gardunio was inducted into the army January 18, 1943, and has been overseas since May. His parents are Mr. and Mrs. Joaquin Gardunio of Santa Fe, N.M. He had made his home with the Gardunios here for three years previous to his induction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.