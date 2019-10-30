The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 31, 1944:
Adm. Chester W. Nimitz announced today that 58 Japanese warships, all but one or two of a total of 59 or 60 engaged, were sunk or damaged in the Japanese naval disaster in the Philippines.
Included were two battleships and four aircraft carriers sunk and seven battleships damaged. Out of the total of enemy ships in three fleets which sought to crush General MacArthur’s invasion forces by a sudden knockout blow, one or two destroyers alone escaped undamaged to take back to Tokyo the shameful news.
