The Mountain Mail, July 23, 1969:
With Earth’s pull growing ever stronger, the men of Apollo 11 neared the midway point of their 60-hour return from the moon today anxious to get back home.
Now lighthearted and joking, Neil A. Armstrong, Edwin E. Aldrin Jr. and Michael Collins nonetheless looked ahead to their Pacific Ocean splashdown Thursday and recovery by the carrier USS Hornet.
The halfway point in time of the journey from lunar orbit to splashdown in the Pacific was due at 6:45 a.m. EDT.
At that time, calculations showed that Apollo 11 would be about 148,000 miles from Earth and going 3,354 miles an hour.
But because of the increasing pull of earth’s gravity, the spaceship will speed up considerably during the final 30 hours en route home.
