The Mountain Mail, Aug. 18, 1969:
Ask any filling station operator and he can tell you this is the insect season. And, although there may not be anything very romantic about this season for the fellow who has to scrape them from windshields, this segment of life does have its own interesting story.
Fossil evidence reveals insects have been on this earth 250 million years, at least 1 million years longer than birds, and they come in all shapes and sizes, make all sorts of sounds, and live from hours to days, with some living even a few weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.