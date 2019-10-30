The Mountain Mail, Oct. 21, 1969:
Wanton killing of big game has become an outrage in the face of decent citizenry.
Two cases conducted in Chaffee County Court Monday saw each party drawing a fine of $250 for unlawfully killing bull elk in one case and a cow elk in the other case.
Tuesday morning, Chaffee County Judge Donald Meyers heard a party of three from Colorado Springs plead not guilty. The case was continued to October 29.
The three extra kills were listed as consisting of two cows and a calf. Additionally the trio faced charges of sounding one bull, one cow and one calf, all in the Trout Creek area.
In some cases of charges filed by Colorado Game, Fish and Parks Division officers, the officers reportedly witnessed the incidents of violation themselves. In other cases, other hunters spotted the infraction and contacted officers in order to stop wanton slaughter of elk herds.
