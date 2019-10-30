The Mountain Mail, Oct. 26, 1994:
For most kids, Christmas is the favorite holiday, but growing up in the 1940s and ’50s in Iron River, Mich., I looked forward to Halloween with even more enthusiasm.
My first experience with trick or treat was the year the Harley boys showed up at our door with open pillow cases, begging for treats. Nobody knew what they were looking for, so they had to explain.
– Arlene Shovald
